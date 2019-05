JANESVILLE

A job fair and hiring event will take place from 10 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave.

Participants should bring resumés and complete online applications before attending. Applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately and research employers.

About 53 employers are registered to attend and will offer more than 1,600 jobs during the event.

For more information, call 608-741-3578 or visit JobCenterofWisconsin.com/Events.