BELOIT

A job fair and hiring event is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Eclipse Center, 2 Eclipse Blvd.

About 27 employers will seek applicants for more than 520 jobs. Participants are asked to bring resumes and complete online applications. Attendees should also dress appropriately and research employers before attending.

For more information, call the Rock County Job Center resource room at 608-741-3578 or visit JobCenterofWisconsin.com/Events.