JANESVILLE
The Rock County Job Center will hold a job fair and hiring event from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the center, 1900 Center Ave.
About 50 employers will attend the event, offering more than 1,300 jobs. Participants are encouraged to complete online applications, bring resumes, dress appropriately and research employers before attending.
For more information, call 608-741-3578 or visit JobCenterofWisconsin.com/events.
