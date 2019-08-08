JANESVILLE

The Rock County Job Center is holding a hiring event from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 1900 Center Ave.

About 51 employers will offer more than 800 jobs at the event.

Job-seekers should bring complete applications and resumes. Participants are also advised to dress appropriately and research employers before attending.

Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request.

For more information, call the center’s resource room at 608-741-3578 or visit JobCenterofWisconsin.com/Events.