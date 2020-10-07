JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville is one of six Wisconsin cities to proclaim Oct. 15 White Cane Safety Day, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired.
This federally recognized day promotes the right-of-way of pedestrians who require white canes and guide dogs and increases awareness of the white cane law.
Respondents in a survey conducted by the council said they were unaware of the white cane law, according to the release.
Wisconsin’s white cane law states that persons operating vehicles are required to stop at least 10 feet from someone using a white cane or guide dog. Drivers who violate the law are subject to a fine between $25 and $200 on first offense and $50 to $500 for subsequent offenses.
Twenty-seven pedestrians died in 2019 after being struck by a vehicle, and 24 pedestrians have died in 2020 so far, according to data from the state Department of Transportation.
The council hopes to increase awareness to reduce pedestrian fatalities throughout the state, according to the release.