JANESVILLE

Janesville resident Richard Snyder is offering new glass bottle art classes starting Tuesday, May 14.

Courses run from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday for four weeks. Participants will learn how to use machines to cut and polish glass and transform glass bottles into art creations. Students need to bring their own bottles to the class.

Class fees are $80 per person. Ten percent of all sales will be donated to help homeless people.

Call Snyder for the class location and details at 920-382-1807.