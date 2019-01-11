JANESVILLE
The Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for the 2019 scholarship cycle.
The scholarship advisory board will select recipients for a renewable scholarship worth up to $25,000 over five years.
Eligible candidates must be students or adults who identify as African-American, Asian, Latino or Native American. They must be dedicated to pursuing a degree in education and applying for a position in the School District of Janesville. Hired candidates must then maintain employment for at least three years in the district.
Applications are due March 1 and are available at cfsw.org.
For more information, call Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin president/CEO Wyatt Jackson at 608-758-0883.
