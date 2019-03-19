JANESVILLE

The Janesville Family Bike Fest returns for a second year on Saturday, May 11, at Harrison Elementary School, 760 Princeton Road.

Families and residents are invited to learn basic biking skills and Janesville's network of bike paths.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to noon and features various biking activities, demonstrations and bicycling-related exhibits. A youth mountain bike clinic will also be available.

Admission is free, and registration is encouraged online or at the event.

For more information or to register, visit veloclub.org.