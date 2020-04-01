JANESVILLE
The Janesville Athletic Club is holding a “Keep Moving” contest to keep people active during the coronavirus pandemic.
Throughout the month of April, club members and nonmembers are invited to exercise for 150 minutes each week. Any activity that elevates the heart rate is eligible for the contest.
Participants who reach the goal of 150 minutes of activity per week will receive three free hydro massages and be entered into a drawing for free memberships to the athletic club. The first-place winner will receive a one-year membership, second will win a six-month membership and third will get a three-month membership.
Club members can enter the contest using the JAC app and selecting the April Keep Moving Contest in the challenge tile.
Nonmembers should keep track of their own minutes and email a completed log at the end of April to janesvilleathleticclub@janesvilleathleticclub.net.