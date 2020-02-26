JANESVILLE
Local businesses and organizations are invited to apply for the Tourism Marketing Grant Program offered by the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
These grants help fund marketing events and promotion efforts, such as direct email campaigns, e-newsletters and marketing materials to entice visitors outside Rock County.
Groups and organizations can apply for grants up to $5,000 per project. Up to $30,000 in grant money will be awarded, and any remaining funds after the first application review will be awarded in a second round of applications in the fall.
Submissions will be accepted until April 1.
Applicants are also required to attend the Special Event Symposium on March 22 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St.
To apply, visit janesvillecvb.com/about/resources and click the Tourism Partner Resources link.
For questions, call Christine Rebout at 608-757-3171.