WHITEWATER--Residents are invited to create miniature artwork for the Itty Bitty Art Show to be displayed at Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, according to a library news release.Artists can register to participate by visiting whitewaterlibrary.org and click on Events-Registration Forms, according to the release.Participants will then pick up a small canvas from the library. Any medium or method can be used for the artwork.Submissions must be dropped-off at the library by Feb. 24. Artwork will be displayed throughout March in the library's lobby, according to the news release.For more information, questions or to register, call 262-458-2782 or email sfrench@whitewater-wi.gov.