BELOIT
As part of Startup Week, Irontek will hold a business workshop from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at 635 Third St.
Military veteran business owners or entrepreneurs will listen to guest speakers about franchising and business ownership. A question-and-answer session and business card exchange will follow.
The event is free and open to the public. Snacks will be provided.
To reserve a spot, visit evenbrite.com and search for resources for veteran entrepreneurs.
