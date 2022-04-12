International Children's Day event planned for April 30 in Starin Park Gazette staff Apr 12, 2022 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEWATERThe city of Whitewater will host an International Children’s Day event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road.Activities planned include face painting, arts and crafts, snack activities, balloon art, chalk art and other child-friendly activities.Live music will be provided by Lincoln Elementary School’s Fifth Grade World Drumming Ensemble, Alonda Valadez, and father/son duo Marco Wence and Marco Wence Jr.St. Patrick’s Church will offer food for purchase. Free parking will be available on university parking lots 4, 14 and 20. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says Brodhead man sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults of minor Janesville Kohl's store still closed days after fire; court proceedings in case expected this week Janesville Sports Hall of Fame: Tom Bier officiated local sports events for 48 years Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022