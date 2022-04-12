WHITEWATER

The city of Whitewater will host an International Children’s Day event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road.

Activities planned include face painting, arts and crafts, snack activities, balloon art, chalk art and other child-friendly activities.

Live music will be provided by Lincoln Elementary School’s Fifth Grade World Drumming Ensemble, Alonda Valadez, and father/son duo Marco Wence and Marco Wence Jr.

St. Patrick’s Church will offer food for purchase. Free parking will be available on university parking lots 4, 14 and 20.

