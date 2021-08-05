LAKE GENEVA

VISIT Lake Geneva is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Impact Awards.

These awards honor individuals or organizations that made a positive and significant impact on the quality of life in the Lake Geneva region. The four awards are:

  • The Stu Herzog Outstanding Citizen Award for individuals who represent the Lake Geneva region at its best and consistently make a positive difference.
  • The Community Betterment Award for a person, business or organization that enhances and improves the quality of life in the Lake Geneva area.
  • The Hospitality Award for an individual or business that exemplifies outstanding customer service, care and hospitality.
  • The Rising Star Award for a person, organization or business that has made a substantial impact in their respective profession in the past five years.

Residents are welcomed to nominate any person, business or organization for any award by Sunday, Sept. 5.

Award recipients will be announced and celebrated at the VISIT Lake Geneva annual membership dinner in October.

To name a nomination, go to visitlakegeneva.com/impact-awards.

