LAKE GENEVA
VISIT Lake Geneva is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Impact Awards.
These awards honor individuals or organizations that made a positive and significant impact on the quality of life in the Lake Geneva region. The four awards are:
Residents are welcomed to nominate any person, business or organization for any award by Sunday, Sept. 5.
Award recipients will be announced and celebrated at the VISIT Lake Geneva annual membership dinner in October.
To name a nomination, go to visitlakegeneva.com/impact-awards.
