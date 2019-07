DELAVAN

The Heart Prairie Norwegian Methodist-Episcopal Church is hosting an old-fashioned ice cream social from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the church, N7372 County P.

Activities out of the 1800s will be conducted, including children’s games and a program of popular songs from the century.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Georgia Kestol at 608-883-2858.