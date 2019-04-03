WHITEWATER

The Southeast Gateway Group of the Sierra Club will hike the Whitewater portion of the Ice Age Trail starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

Hikers will meet at the trailhead parking lot on Highway 12 just west of La Grange.

The trail will pass by the Bluff Creek State Natural Area, Whitewater Lake State Recreation Area and glacial features including kettles.

For more information or to sign up, contact Allan Sommer at 262-716-6955 or sommerallan2@gmail.com