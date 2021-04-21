JANESVILLE
An Ice Age Trail cleanup event will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Palmer Park, 2501 Palmer Drive.
Teams of volunteers will be provided with supplies to clean up the trail. Participants with a vehicle will be asked to travel to specific sections of the trail.
Volunteers should meet at the wading pool in the park.
For more information or to sign up, visit iceagetrail.org/volunteer/chapters/rock-county or visit the Rock County Clean Facebook page.
The event is coordinated by the Janesville Sustainability Committee in cooperation with the Ice Age Trail Alliance and Rock County Clean.