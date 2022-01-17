Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The Alaskan Malamute Club is returning Feb. 19 for the annual Pooch Pull at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St.
Dogs will compete by pulling a series of weighted carts at this outdoor event. Weigh-in starts at 9:30 a.m. and competition starts at 11 a.m.
Food and drinks will be available for a donation, and attendees can take part in a 50/50 raffle.
Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
For more information about sponsorship or donation opportunities, email Ann Peterson at apeterson@petsgohome.org.
