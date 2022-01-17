JANESVILLE

The Alaskan Malamute Club is returning Feb. 19 for the annual Pooch Pull at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St.

Dogs will compete by pulling a series of weighted carts at this outdoor event. Weigh-in starts at 9:30 a.m. and competition starts at 11 a.m.

Food and drinks will be available for a donation, and attendees can take part in a 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

For more information about sponsorship or donation opportunities, email Ann Peterson at apeterson@petsgohome.org.

