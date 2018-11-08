JANESVILLE
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin now offers public clinic services on Wednesdays at 222 S. Arch St.
The public clinic will offer low-cost services such as vaccinations and spaying and neutering for cats. Costs range from $10 to $50 and are available only by appointment.
The humane society currently offers those services for cats but plans to extend services to dogs in 2019.
To schedule an appointment, call 608-752-5622 or visit clinichq.com.
