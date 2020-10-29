JANESVILLE
Mercyhealth Development Foundation is teaming up with MOD Pizza to host a fundraiser to support the House of Mercy Homeless Center.
From 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, MOD Pizza will donate 20% of all food sales to benefit the homeless center.
Residents can order food online using code GR164749 at orders.modpizza.com. Orders will be available for pickup, delivery or takeout. Dine-in space will not be available.
For more information, call House of Mercy Manager Tammie King-Johnson at 608-754-0045, ext. 5105 or MOD Pizza at 608-747-4215.