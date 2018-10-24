JANESVILLE
SSM Health at Home will offer hospice volunteer training sessions at its Janesville office, 3700 E. Racine St.
Volunteers will be trained to provide families and hospice patient support and respite. Volunteer opportunities range from administrative assistance to direct patient contact.
Training sessions are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 8.
Registration is encouraged and available by contacting the volunteer coordinator at 877-356-4514 or volunteers@hhuvns.org.
For more information and a full list of sessions, visit ssmhealthathomeWI.com.
