MILTON

A free public concert will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Hope Lutheran Church, 335 Dairyland Drive.

The concert will feature the congregation’s adult choir and handbell choir.

Freewill offerings will be accepted and used for maintenance of the church’s handbells. All non-perishable food items collected at the door will be donated to the Milton Food Pantry.

