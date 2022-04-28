'Hometown Heroes' can get discounted oil change April 29 and 30 at Jiffy Lube in Delavan Gazette staff Apr 28, 2022 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DELAVAN—Jiffy Lube is offering discounted oil changes Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30 to “Hometown Heroes” at its service center at 219 E. Geneva St.Any veteran, first responder, health care worker, or member of the military or law enforcement will receive 50% off any oil change during the event.Military members and veterans unable to visit during the event can receive 25% off any oil change through the year. This discount is open to active, retired and veteran military members.For more information and a list of other participating locations, visit jiffylube.com/franchise/stonebriar-auto-services-group/hometown-heroes. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities identify suspect in fatal shooting at Janesville business Police: Suspect in custody after reported gun homicide at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville Milton School District to reduce staffing levels as enrollment takes sharpest decrease in three years Janesville man arrested after allegedly stabbing another in the head during road rage incident Some Janesville School District elementary schools will see reductions in teachers for 2022-23 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for April 18-24, 2022 Public record for April 25, 2022 Court listings for April 11-17, 2022 Public record for April 18, 2022 Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022