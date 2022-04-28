DELAVAN—Jiffy Lube is offering discounted oil changes Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30 to “Hometown Heroes” at its service center at 219 E. Geneva St.

Any veteran, first responder, health care worker, or member of the military or law enforcement will receive 50% off any oil change during the event.

Military members and veterans unable to visit during the event can receive 25% off any oil change through the year. This discount is open to active, retired and veteran military members.

For more information and a list of other participating locations, visit jiffylube.com/franchise/stonebriar-auto-services-group/hometown-heroes.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you