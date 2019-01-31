JANESVILLE
The Janesville Neighborhood and Community Services Department and several partners, including Rock County and multiple financial institutions, will offer a Homebuyer Education Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Associated Bank, 2720 Lexington Drive.
The workshop aims to prepare first-time homebuyers to buy a house. Classes are free, but space is limited, and registration is required.
To register, call 608-362-9051, ext. 20, or email homebuying@nwbr.org. If registering by email, participants should include their names, email addresses and class time they choose to attend.
