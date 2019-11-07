JANESVILLE

The Holiday Tree Show is now open until Dec. 30 at the Lincoln-Tallman House, 440 N. Jackson St.

Residents can tour the historic house and view more than 30 Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, nonprofits and individual decorators. Tours are of an open house style to allow patrons to view decorations at their own pace.

The show is offered by the Rock County Historical Society and is in coordination with Rotary Botanical Garden’s Holiday Light Show.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under. Kids younger than 4 years old enter for free.

Purchased tickets can be used on any available tour date. Operation hours are from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 and 30. Doors will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31.

For more information or to buy tickets, call 608-756-4509, ext. 301 or visit rchs.us/events.