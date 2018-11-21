JANESVILLE

The city of Janesville will hold its first Holiday Sock Drive from Monday, Nov. 26, through Dec. 31.

Residents are encouraged to donate new, clean socks for all ages. Donations will benefit clients of local nonprofit organizations, such as GIFTS Men’s Shelter, YWCA, House of Mercy and the Salvation Army.

Sock boxes will be posted at these locations:

  • City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.
  • Janesville Central Fire Station, 303 Milton Ave.
  • Janesville Police Department lobby, 100 N. Jackson St.
  • Janesville Transit System lobby, 123 S. River St. and 101 Black Bridge Road.
  • City Services Center, 2200 Highway 51.
  • Janesville Water Utility, 123 E. Delavan Drive.
  • Wastewater treatment plant, 3300 W. Tripp Road.
  • Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St.
  • Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, 1 Parker Place, No. 308.
  • Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave.
  • Janesville Senior Center, 69 S. Water St.

For more information, call management information specialist Molly Nolte at 608-755-3094.

