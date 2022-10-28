Holiday ornament sale starts Nov. 12 at Aram Library GAZETTE STAFF Oct 28, 2022 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DELAVAN--The Friends of Aram Library are holding a weekly holiday-themed ornament sale starting Saturday, Nov. 12, at Aram Library, 404 W. Walworth Ave.Ornaments are made from pewter and are crafted by Tom and Bonnie McQueen of White Shawn Pewter. Each ornament costs $10 and comes individually gift-boxed.The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday and continue while supplies last. All proceeds will benefit the library.For more information, contact the library at 262-728-3111 or friends@aramlibrary.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged with neglect after children found in feces-filled home Janesville Vietnam veteran to go on DC day trip with Badger Honor Flights to see war memorials Beloit man up for parole in 1994 murder case Beloit Culver's robbery attempt linked to other crimes in Wisconsin JPD investigating shots fired Thursday morning on Milton Avenue Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Oct. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Court listings from Oct. 10-16, 2022 Court listings for Oct. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022