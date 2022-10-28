DELAVAN--The Friends of Aram Library are holding a weekly holiday-themed ornament sale starting Saturday, Nov. 12, at Aram Library, 404 W. Walworth Ave.

Ornaments are made from pewter and are crafted by Tom and Bonnie McQueen of White Shawn Pewter. Each ornament costs $10 and comes individually gift-boxed.

