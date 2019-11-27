JANESVILLE

The Janesville Veterinary Clinic is holding a Holiday Giving Tree donation drive until Jan. 6.

Trees at both clinics will be decorated with wish list tags from Kadlec Ranch Rescue, Valley of the Kings, Heartland Farm Rescue and the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Tags will list desired donation items including pet food, office supplies or gift cards.

All donations can be dropped off at either clinic during business hours.

For more information, visit janesvillevetclinic.com/2019-holiday-giving-tree.