JANESVILLE

The Aging & Disability Resource Center and the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance are planning two holiday caroling events in Janesville and Beloit.

Caroling is open to the public and refreshments will be available at each event.

The first round of caroling starts at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville.

The second event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, 1650 Sun Valley Drive, Beloit.

For more information, contact Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615 or cori.marsh@co.rock.wi.us or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/adrc.