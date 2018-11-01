ELKHORN

The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services is accepting donations for the Holiday Care program.

The program offers assistance to disabled individuals and families during the holidays. Donations of children's toys and clothes, gift cards and money for food gift certificates will be accepted. All donations go directly to the program.

Toy collection boxes are located in all Walworth County buildings. Donations also may be dropped off at the health services location at W4051 County NN.

Financial donations can be sent to the attention of Holiday Care at Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services, P.O. Box 1005, Elkhorn, WI 53121.

For more information, contact Patricia Crement at 262-741-3746, 800-365-1587 or pcrement@co.walworth.wi.us.

