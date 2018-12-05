JANESVILLE
The Rock County Historical Society will offer a Young Writers Workshop in January at the Carriage House, 450 N. Jackson St.
The workshop will teach students about different aspects of writing, including genres, poetry styles, story composition and writing practices. Students will share their work at the final class, and their writing will be published on the historical society’s website.
Classes run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 8 to 29. Sessions will be led by Teresa Nguyen, who has a Wisconsin teacher's license and a background in creative writing.
The workshop costs $10 and is limited to 20 students. To register, visit rchs.us/events. For more information, contact Nguyen at historyteller@rchs.us or 608-295-0674 or 608-756-4509.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse