JANESVILLE

The Rock County Historical Society will open its 2019 season during a kick-off event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Tallman Carriage House, 450 N. Jackson St.

The historical society will reveal upcoming events and programs, and residents can view the new exhibits “Parker Pen World” and “See Rock County!” in the Helen Jeffris Wood Museum Center.

Additional attractions include the Pickard China exhibit and the Rock County Stories gallery, which displays shared stories from residents.

For more information, call the historical society at 608-756-4509 or visit rchs.us/events.