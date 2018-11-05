JANESVILLE

The Rock County Historical Society will host a holiday party and offer guided holiday tours starting in late November at the Lincoln-Tallman House, 440 N. Jackson St.

The party, titled “Antlers and Cheer,” runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28. Partygoers can view 20 trees decorated by local businesses, nonprofits and residents.

Festivities in the nearby Carriage House include a scavenger hunt, games and an antler-decorating contest. Prizes will be donated by local shops and restaurants.

Refreshments will be available, and Tess and Dave will provide music. Tickets cost $25 per person.

Holiday tours of the Lincoln-Tallman House begin Nov. 29 and run through Dec. 29. Each room will be decorated to represent a different nation, and visitors will learn how Christmas has been celebrated around the world.

Tours run Thursdays through Saturdays, and admission and times vary.

For more information about the tours or party, call 608-756-4509, ext. 300, or visit rchs.us/Christmas.

