JANESVILLE
Texas Roadhouse will hold a hiring event Monday, June 7, at its Janesville and Madison locations, according to a company news release.
The company currently has more than 40 full- and part-time positions available for interested candidates. Employees at the restaurant will receive extensive training and competitive pay based on experience, according to the release.
The restaurant also offers opportunities for advancement and promotes internally, according to the release.
In-person interviews are available for all interested applicants. To schedule an interview, visit texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday.