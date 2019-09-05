JANESVILLE

The Rock County Job Center will hold a hiring event from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 1900 Center Ave.

About 46 employers will offer more than 900 jobs at the event. Participants are encouraged to complete online applications and research employers before attending. Job seekers should also bring resumes and dress appropriately.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request.

For more information, call the Rock County Job Center resource room at 608-741-3578 or visit jobcenterofwisconsin.com/events.