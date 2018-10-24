JANESVILLE
The Rock County Job Center is holding a hiring event from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 1900 Center Ave.
About 53 employers will offer more than 1,300 jobs at the event. Prospective employees should bring resumes and completed applications. Attendees are also encouraged to research employers before the event and to dress appropriately.
For more information, call the resource room at 608-741-3578 or visit JobCenterofWisconsin.com.
