BELOIT

A job fair and hiring event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Blvd.

Participants are encouraged to bring resumes and complete online applications before attending. Applicants should also dress appropriately and research employers.

About 23 employers are registered to participate and will offer more than 300 jobs during the event.

For more information, call the Rock County Job Center resource room at 608-741-3578 or visit www.jobcenterofwisconsin.com/Events.