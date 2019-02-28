JANESVILLE

The Rock County Job Center will hold a hiring event from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the center, 1900 Center Ave.

More than 50 employers will offer jobs at the event. Participants should complete online applications and bring resumes. Dressing appropriately and researching employers are also encouraged.

For more information, call the center at 608-741-3578 or visit JobCenterofWisconsin.com/events.