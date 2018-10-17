ROCK COUNTY
The Herb Kohl Foundation’s Excellence Scholarship is accepting online applications.
Applicants must be Wisconsin residents who will graduate in 2019 and plan to attend a college, university or technical/vocational school.
A state panel of representatives will select 100 students to receive $10,000 scholarships. The panel will evaluate applicants’ academic achievements, leadership skills, citizenship and participation in school and community activities.
Application deadlines are Nov. 4 for public school students and Nov. 25 for religious, independent or home-schooled students.
For more information or to apply, visit kohleducation.org/studentexcellence.
