JANESVILLE
Hedberg Public Library has started an intergenerational storytime program at Oak Park Place’s Parker Hall, 700 Myrtle Way.
Side by Side Storytime runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays until May 8.
The program is designed to build early literacy and social skills in children and also foster relationships between generations.
For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
