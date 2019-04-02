JANESVILLE

Hedberg Public Library has started an intergenerational storytime program at Oak Park Place’s Parker Hall, 700 Myrtle Way.

Side by Side Storytime runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays until May 8.

The program is designed to build early literacy and social skills in children and also foster relationships between generations.

For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.