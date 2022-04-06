JANESVILLE

Hedberg Public Library is seeking residents to be part of its 2022 Summer Library Challenge promotional video.

All residents are welcomed to take part in filming the video titled Oceans of Opportunity. The video will be shared on the library’s social media platforms and with local schools.

Three filming sessions will be held at 4 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, and at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16.

To register for a filming session, call 608-758-6585.

