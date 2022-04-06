Hedberg needs residents to help film promotional Summer Library Challenge video Gazette staff Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEHedberg Public Library is seeking residents to be part of its 2022 Summer Library Challenge promotional video.All residents are welcomed to take part in filming the video titled Oceans of Opportunity. The video will be shared on the library’s social media platforms and with local schools.Three filming sessions will be held at 4 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, and at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16.To register for a filming session, call 608-758-6585. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Three minors arrested for arson after fire at Janesville Kohl’s Janesville Kohl's store still closed days after fire; court proceedings in case expected this week Local Freedom Fest canceled for 2022, likely beyond Death notices for March 31, 2022 Craig High students show support for former teacher, local cancer patients with $5,000 donation Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022