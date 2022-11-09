Hedberg library to host baby and toddler clothing swap Dec. 10 and 12 GAZETTE STAFF Nov 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--Hedberg Public Library will host a baby and toddler clothing swap on Dec. 10 and 12 in the Program Room at the library, 316 S. Main St.The event follows the success of the library’s Back to School themed swap to help residents who need for infant and toddler clothing, according to the library news release.Residents can drop off gently used clothing until Dec. 8 at the library’s checkout deck. Donators will receive a ticket for every bag donated, according to the news release.The swap will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.Donators with tickets can shop on Dec. 10 and will receive a bag to fill with each ticket. Walk-in shoppers can participate on Dec. 12, according to the release.For more information or questions, call 608-758-6587 or visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now 3 die, 3 injured in Highway 11 crash near Footville Update: Curtis Fell will be new Rock County sheriff Update: Ellen Schutt still beating Brienne Brown in state Assembly District 31 Update: In Assembly District 44, incumbent Sue Conley still ahead of Spencer Zimmerman Backpack straps could be at fault in school gun discharge, police sergeant suggests Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022