JANESVILLE
The Friends of Hedberg Public Library will offer an 1980s-themed murder mystery fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St.
Participants will be asked to solve the murder of Ladonna in “Video Killed the Radio Star." The event includes live entertainment and '80s-themed contests, including a dance-off, best dressed, trivia and a lip sync battle. Refreshments and a wine and beer cash bar will be available. Those who attend must be 18 or older.
Tickets cost $40 and are available at Book World, 2451 Milton Ave., or at hedbergpubliclibrary.org. Proceeds support library programs and services.
For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
