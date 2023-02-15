Hedberg, HPL to close Monday for staff training GAZETTE STAFF Feb 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--Hedberg Public Library and HPL Express will close temporarily Monday, Feb. 20, for staff training, according to a library news release.Both locations will be closed to the public from 9 a.m. until noon. Regular hours will resume at noon, according to the news release. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged in stabbing of wife Public record for Feb.15, 2023 State pushing for south-side Janesville railroad crossing upgrades Public record for Feb. 14, 2023 Janesville city manager finalist sues city of Sheboygan for unfair firing Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Feb.15, 2023 Public record for Feb. 14, 2023 Public record for Feb. 9, 2023 Public record for Feb. 8, 2023 Public record for Feb. 7, 2023 Public record for Feb. 6, 2023 Public record for Feb. 1, 2023 Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 Public record for Jan. 25, 2023