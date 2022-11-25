Hedberg Harmony seeks musicians for December performances GAZETTE STAFF Nov 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--Local musicians are wanted to perform in the Hedberg Harmony performances at Hedberg Public Library, according to a library news release.Hedberg Harmony is an unpaid program that offers local musicians a space to showcase their talents and provide free musical entertainment for patrons, according to the release.Musicians are needed to perform through the month of December. Performances can include individual acts or groups of no more than five performers, according to the news release.Hedberg Harmony occurs in the Fireplace Room at Hedberg Public Library.Those interested in performing for 30 to 60 minutes should contact Rene Bue at 608-758-5803. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woodman's Food Market ups to $3 million its pledge for proposed Janesville ice arena and convention center Madison man reported missing in Janesville Janesville police officer awarded chief's commendation for actions at stabbing scene A meal in the season of giving: Salvation Army draws at least 60 as annual Thanksgiving dinner returns Public record for Nov. 22, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 22, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 21, 2022 Public record for Nov. 18, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 17, 2022 Public record Nov. 16, 2022 Public record for Nov. 15, 2022 Public record for Nov. 14, 2022 Public record For Nov. 11, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 10, 2022 Public record for Nov. 7, 2022