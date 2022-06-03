Healthy Living Support Group offered by SSM Health starting June 15 Gazette staff Jun 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEA new monthly Healthy Living Support Group will be offered starting June 15 at the Health Janesville Campus, 3400 E. Racine St.Participants will receive information about available resources and connect with others who are facing health challenges.The group will gather from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month in the Skills and Safe Conference Room.Masks and social distancing are required.For more information or questions, email megan.timm@ssmhealth.com and kerri.reed@ssmhealth.com.The group is offered by SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville and SSM Health Dean Medical Group—Janesville East. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Gunshot strikes Janesville home early Saturday Death notices for May 31, 2022 Downtown Janesville home to a growing coral and pet shop Death notices for June 1, 2022 Death notices for May 27, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for June 3, 2022 Court listings for May 23-29, 2022 Public record for May 27, 2022 Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022