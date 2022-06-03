JANESVILLE

A new monthly Healthy Living Support Group will be offered starting June 15 at the Health Janesville Campus, 3400 E. Racine St.

Participants will receive information about available resources and connect with others who are facing health challenges.

The group will gather from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month in the Skills and Safe Conference Room.

Masks and social distancing are required.

For more information or questions, email megan.timm@ssmhealth.com and kerri.reed@ssmhealth.com.

The group is offered by SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville and SSM Health Dean Medical Group—Janesville East.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you