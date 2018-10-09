JANESVILLE
HealthNet of Rock County will host a fundraiser called Costumes & Cocktails from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Armory, 10. S. High St.
A "martini shake-off" competition will be held to discover which restaurant or bar makes Rock County’s best martini. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and sample martinis.
Tickets cost $40, which covers appetizers, music and dancing. Proceeds will help provide dental and medical care to low-income and uninsured Rock County residents.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit healthnet-rock.org.
