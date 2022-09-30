Healing Garden work day needs volunteers to help GAZETTE STAFF Sep 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDGERTON--Volunteers are needed to help with Healing Garden Work Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15, according to an Edgerton Hospital news release.Volunteers will be tasked with removing annuals, planting bulbs, composting, mulching and general garden chores. Snacks and drinks will be provided, according to the news release.Volunteers are encouraged to dress according for the weather and bring a labeled shovel, hand trowel, other gardening tools, sunscreen and a kneeling pad.New volunteers should start by 9 a.m. to tour the garden and complete orientation, according to the release.For questions, or to reserve a spot, contact Mark Dwyer at 608-561-6617 or mdwyer@edgertonhospital.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now 9-year-old boy dies after being struck by car on Prairie Avenue Janesville man sentenced to prison for child pornography Former Crazy Joe's furniture store in Janesville to be remade as self-storage for apartment dwellers City of Janesville poised to hire city manager search consultant In roundtable with governor, UW-Whitewater students talk legal pot, gun violence, mental health Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022