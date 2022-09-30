EDGERTON--Volunteers are needed to help with Healing Garden Work Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15, according to an Edgerton Hospital news release.

Volunteers will be tasked with removing annuals, planting bulbs, composting, mulching and general garden chores. Snacks and drinks will be provided, according to the news release.

