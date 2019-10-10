The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is offering specialty 4-H license plates, according to a Wisconsin 4-H Foundation news release.

These plates will display the message “4-H Empowering Youth” and a portion of each plate sale will support the state 4-H Foundation, according to the news release.

Automobiles, select motor trucks and motor homes with annual registration are eligible to order a 4-H license plate, according to the release.

Plates cost a $15 issuance fee in addition to a $25 donation and any regular registration fees for vehicles without plates or with plates that expire within three months. Personalized plates cost an added $15, according to the news release.

For a registration form and more information, go to wisconsindot.gov/documents/formdocs/mv2969.pdf.