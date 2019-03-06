The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is offering specialty 4-H license plates through the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Plate designs show the 4-H clover emblem and the message “4-H Empowering Youth.” Qualifying vehicles for these plates include automobiles, motor homes between 4,500 and 8,000 pounds, and 12,000-pound farm trucks.

In addition to the standard registration fee, costs for the plates include a $25 annual donation, a $15 issuance fee or $15 annual personalized plate fee.

Proceeds from each sale will contribute to the 4-H Foundation. Half of the proceeds will return to the county of purchase, and the remaining half will be used for state and regional 4-H programs.

For more information or an application, visit wisconsindot.gov/documents/formdocs/mv2969.pdf.